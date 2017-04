The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Great Nigerian Insurance Plc

Company Name: Great Nigerian Insurance Plc Company Symbol: GNI [GNI]>> Company Reports Great Nigeria Insurance Plc – September 2016 Unaudited Accounts Gross Premium Written Sept 2016: N1.447b Sept 2015: N2.329b Profit Before Tax Sept 2016: N640.123m Sept 2015: N466.419m Taxation Sept 2016: (N235.090m) Sept 2015 (N188.709m) Profit After Tax Sept 2016: N343.059m Sept 2015: N233.737m […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...