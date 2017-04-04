The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Jaiz Bank Plc

Company Name: Jaiz Bank Plc (http://JaizBankPlc.com) Company Symbol: JAIZBANK [JAIZBANK]>> Company Reports Jaiz Bank Plc Audited Financial Statement for the Year Ended 31 December, 2016 Dec 2016 Dec 2015 N’000 N’000 Revenue: 5,994,619 5,370,254 Cost of Sales: (1,181,787) (948,913) Profit before Tax: 343,017 794,193 Taxation (31,745) 116,013 Profit for the Year: 311,272 910,206 Earnings per […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...