The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Company Name: Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc (http://JapaulGroup.com) Company Symbol: JAPAULOIL [JAPAULOIL]>> COMPANY REPORTS Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Dec.2016 Dec.2015 N’000 N’000 Turnover 3,078,804 8,148,580 Cost of Sales (3,873,352) (5,917,996) Loss before Tax (21,344,797) (7,899,056) Taxation (96,778) (137,867) Loss… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


