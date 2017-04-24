The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Lafarge Africa Plc.

Company Name: Lafarge Africa Plc. (www.Lafarge.com.ng) Company Symbol: WAPCO [WAPCO]>> Company Report Lafarge Africa Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2017 YTD March 2017 YTD March 2016 N’000 N’000 Turnover 81,310,510 52,420,896 Cost of Sales (60,416,218) (44,640,480) Profit before Tax 9,446,052 (2,215,662) Taxation (4,284,966) 342,664 Profit after Tax 5,161,086 (1,872,998)… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...