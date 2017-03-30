The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc

Autres articles
-
Speck lance une nouvelle série de coques Presidio pour Samsung Galaxy S8 et S8+
-
Defence IQ: Le gouvernement britannique « exclut les groupes conservateurs » du travail consistant à contrer l'extrémisme
-
TIM et Italtel modernisent les services Voice-over-IP pour Poste Italiane
-
La fondation The Mikey Czech Foundation contribue à hauteur de 1 million $ à la recherche sur le DIPG au Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
-
VoiceTrust, un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'authentification multi-facteurs, a nommé le Dr Marcel Kockmann au poste de directeur de la technologie
Company Name: Law Union and Rock Ins. Plc. (www.LawUnionInsurance.com) Company Symbol: LAWUNION [LAWUNION]>> Company Report Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc Financial Highlights for the Year Ended 31st December 2016 2016 2015 N’000 N’000 Major Statement of Financial Position Items Total Assets 8,580,876 8,273,420 Total Equity 5,039,730 4,458,665 Insurance Contract Liabilities 2,762,208 3,271,152 Major… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...