The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Medview Airline Plc


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Company Name: Medview Airline Plc (http://MedviewAirline.com) Company Symbol: MEDVIEWAIR [MEDVIEWAIR]>> Company Reports Medview Airline Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 N’000 N’000 Turnover 25,962,545 14,098,805 Cost of Sales (21,895,300) (10,700,764) Profit before Tax 840,033 830,912 Taxation (67,182) (102,392) Profit after Tax 772,851 728,520… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


