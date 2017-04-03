The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Medview Airline Plc

Autres articles
Company Name: Medview Airline Plc (http://MedviewAirline.com) Company Symbol: MEDVIEWAIR [MEDVIEWAIR]>> Company Reports Medview Airline Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 N’000 N’000 Turnover 25,962,545 14,098,805 Cost of Sales (21,895,300) (10,700,764) Profit before Tax 840,033 830,912 Taxation (67,182) (102,392) Profit after Tax 772,851 728,520… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...