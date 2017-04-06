The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

Company Name: Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (www.NAHCOAviance.com) Company Symbol: NAHCO [NAHCO]>> Company Report Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Financial Statements for the Period Ended December 31 2016 Dec 2016 Dec 2015 N’000 N’000 Turnover 7,956,977 8,498,626 Cost Sales (5,646,369) (5,270,687) Profit before Tax 909,625 796,796 Taxation (328,906) (259,000) Profit after Tax 580,719… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...