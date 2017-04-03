The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc

Autres articles
Company Name: Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc (http://OMBPlc.com) Company Symbol: OMOMORBNK [OMOMORBNK]>> Company Reports Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc Audited Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended 31 December, 2016 2016 2015 Gross Earnings N304,930,527 N214,153,285 Net Interest Income N181,031,713 N202,411,147 Investment and Other Operating Income N123,577,390 N11,636,154 Total Operating Expenses… Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-stock-e...
