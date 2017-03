The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Company Name: PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc. (www.PZCussons.com/en_int/markets/nigeria) Company Symbol: PZ [PZ]>> Company Report PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statement for 3rd Quarter Ended 28 February, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2016 N’000 N’000 Revenue: 57,149,867 50,656,895 Cost of Sales: (37,925,397) (36,966,969) Profit before Tax: 2,354,946 2,139,976 Taxation: (753,583) (492,440) Profit… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...