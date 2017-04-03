The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Pharma-Deko Plc

Autres articles
-
Dinesh Dhamija, le fondateur de Ebookers rejoint le conseil consultatif de Fineqia
-
Menarini-Silicon Biosystems finalise l'acquisition des actifs de CELLSEARCH®
-
ChemChina et IPP s'associent pour proposer de nouvelles usines de chlorure alcalin clés en main
-
Weatherford annonce une conférence téléphonique
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc
Company Name: Pharma-Deko Plc. (www.PharmaDekoPlc.com) Company Symbol: PHARMDEKO [PHARMDEKO]>> Company Reports Pharma-Deko Plc Market Summary December 2016 Audited Account 2016 2015 N’000 N’000 Turnover 1,095,109 1,481,964 Profit before Taxation (208,521) 701,674 Taxation (10,182) (42,410) Profit after Taxation (11,877) 659,265 Issued Share Capital 108,465 108,471 Total Equity 1,740,776 1,785,198… Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-sto...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...