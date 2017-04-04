The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd

Company Name: Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd (http://SeplatPetroleum.com) Company Symbol: SEPLAT [SEPLAT]>> Company Reports Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Full Year 2016 Financial Results Market Summary 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 Audited Audited Audited Audited $’000 $’000 N’million N’million Revenue 254,217… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...