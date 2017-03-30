The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Sterling Bank Plc

Autres articles
-
Speck lance une nouvelle série de coques Presidio pour Samsung Galaxy S8 et S8+
-
Defence IQ: Le gouvernement britannique « exclut les groupes conservateurs » du travail consistant à contrer l'extrémisme
-
TIM et Italtel modernisent les services Voice-over-IP pour Poste Italiane
-
La fondation The Mikey Czech Foundation contribue à hauteur de 1 million $ à la recherche sur le DIPG au Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
-
VoiceTrust, un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'authentification multi-facteurs, a nommé le Dr Marcel Kockmann au poste de directeur de la technologie
Company Name: Sterling Bank Plc. (www.SterlingBankNG.com) Company Symbol: STERLNBANK [STERLNBANK]>> Company Report Sterling Bank Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Gross Earnings: N111.44bn, Profit before Tax: N6.00bn Taxation: N0.84bn Profit after Tax: N5.16bn Proposed Dividend: Nil Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-stock-exchange-xgen-news-alert-sterling-bank-plc?lang=enFiled under: AUTRES/OTHERS
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...