The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Tantalizers Plc

Company Name: Tantalizers Plc Company Symbol: TANTALIZER [TANTALIZER]>> Company Reports Tantalizers Plc Audited Financial Statements as at 31st December 2016 Dec 2016 Dec 2015 N'000 N'000 Gross Earnings 3,633,781,638 3,421,019,409 Loss before Tax (1,008,368,286) (695,943,261) Taxation (8,153,416) (11,136,204) Loss after Tax (1,016,521,702) (707,079,465) Earnings per Share (K) (32) (22) Proposed Dividend…