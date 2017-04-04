The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – The Initiates Plc

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Meyer Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – RAK Unity Petroleum Company Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Wema Bank Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd
Company Name: The Initiates Plc (www.InitiatesGroup.com) Company Symbol: INITSPLC [INITSPLC]>> Company Reports The Initiates Plc Audited Financial Statement for the Period Ended December 31, 2016 Dec-16 Dec-15 N’000 N’000 Revenue: 648,144,614 345,766,929 Profit before Tax: 203,183,451 60,051,096 Taxation: (65,052,877) (22,883,903) Profit after Tax: 138,130,574 37,167,193 Earnings per Share: (K) 16… Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-st...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...