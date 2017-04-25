The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Alwihda Info
Company Name: Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (www.TransCorpNigeria.com) Company Symbol: TRANSCORP [TRANSCORP]>> Company Report Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Unaudited Group Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31 March, 2017 March 2017 March 2016 N’000 N’000 Turnover: 15,767,796 13,192,829 Profit before tax: 1,734,708 1,729,935 Income tax expense: (238,373) (524,124) Profit… Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-s...

