The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Diamond Bank Plc
-
União Europeia apoia a realização do Seminário “Direitos e Realidades”
-
Côte d’Ivoire joins the growing list of ATI’s new member countries
-
Ouverture des négociations directes pour les blocs B1 et B2 suite à l’échec des pourparlers avec les so ciétés privées (Total E & P, Tullow Oil Plc et KUFPEC)
-
Kaspersky Lab Introduces New Partner Program in Africa to Drive Business Growth for Managed Security Services Providers
Company Name: Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (www.TransCorpNigeria.com) Company Symbol: TRANSCORP [TRANSCORP]>> Company Report Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Unaudited Group Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31 March, 2017 March 2017 March 2016 N’000 N’000 Turnover: 15,767,796 13,192,829 Profit before tax: 1,734,708 1,729,935 Income tax expense: (238,373) (524,124) Profit… Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-s...
