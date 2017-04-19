The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – United Capital Plc

Company Name: United Capital Plc (www.UnitedCapitalPlcGroup.com) Company Symbol: UCAP [UCAP]>> Company Report United Capital Plc Unaudited Result for Three Months Ended 31st March 2017 Highlights of the Statement of Comprehensive Income Revenue: Mar 2017 N2.11bn 2016 N1.86bn Expenses: Mar 2017 N717.80m 2016 N452.98m Profit before Tax: Mar 2017 N1.39bn 2016 N1.42bn Tax: Mar 2017 N223.27m […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...