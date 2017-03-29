Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Wapic Insurance Plc


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Company Name: Wapic Insurance Plc (www.Wapic.com) Company Symbol: WAPIC [WAPIC]>> Company Report Wapic Insurance Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Dec 2016 Dec 2015 N’000 N’000 Gross Written Premium: 8,005,308 7,100,713 Profit before Tax: 1,193,446 1,667,662 Taxation: (607,421) (370,277) Profit after Tax: 586,025 1,297,277 Read more on http://nsecorporatenews.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-nigerian-stock-exchange-xgen-news-alert-wapic-insura...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


