President Ali Bongo Ondimba (www.Presidence-Gabon.ga) announced on Monday, in a speech delivered at the United Nations headquarters, that his government has created a network of 20 marine protected areas in Gabon, consisting of nine marine parks and 11 aquatic reserves covering 26% of Gabon’s territorial waters. “As I have often argued, we cannot approach sustainable […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...