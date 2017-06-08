The SCO is Pakistan's natural platform: scholar











By Syed Hasan Javed

Like China and other member States of SCO, Pakistan believes that ‘Dialogue’ provides the sole way to resolving disputes, on the basis of the well recognized principles of International Law, Justice, Equality, Non-interference, Co-existence, and sovereign independence guiding Interstate relations.

By Syed Hasan Javed The evolution of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since its emergence 16 years ago, as an effective regional organization is reflection of the success of the principles that underpin its establishment, as well as the firm commitment of its Members. The SCO has heralded the dawn of a new era in the Eurasian region, away from the template of tension, acrimony, crisis and conflict to that of Reconciliation, Rapprochement, Cooperation and Collaboration.

The peaceful economic rise of the People’s Republic of China and its advocacy of a Positive Win-Win Paradigm of Peace and Development has provided a historic opportunity to the states in the extended region for building upon their own achievements in nation building. The inclusion of Pakistan and India which are Emerging Powers in their own right, in SCO at the Astana Summit, will not only raise the stature of the organisation, but also add to its enhanced effective role in regional and international affairs. The SCO will come to command immense geo-political clout in a fast transforming world, accounting for nearly half of the World population. The richness of the cultural diversity of SCO will be visible with the addition of English language, in addition to Chinese and Russian in official communication.

Differences among the Nation States are normal, just as it is in the human society and in its core unit i.e family. Nations draw their inspiration from their varied historical experience, geographical location, cultural heritage, political ideology, economic interests, strategic outlook, diplomatic worldview, roles, aspirations and dreams. Foreign Policies of states keep evolving in response to the opportunities and transformation within and outside its borders. There is no last word in diplomacy. The world is witnessing transformation on a scale and magnitude beyond comprehension of any previous generation of humanity, not only in the field of technology but also in social, economic and political arena. What are we witnessing is a new wave of globalization, powered by new geo economic realities. Like China and other member States of SCO, Pakistan believes that ‘Dialogue’ provides the sole way to resolving disputes, on the basis of the well recognized principles of International Law, Justice, Equality, Non-interference, Co-existence, and sovereign independence guiding Interstate relations.

The SCO will now become even a ‘bigger family’, with the inclusion of Pakistan and India. The SCO holds tremendous promise for the future generations of the Euro Asiatic region. The potential is neither fully acknowledged, nor has been utilized. The SCO will become the harbinger of peace, prosperity, stability, harmony and security in the world. Pakistan holds the ‘key’ to the realization of the dream of a fully integrated Euro Asiatic Economic Sphere of prosperity and an era of peace and security. Pakistan is a multi-civilization hybrid state, with dominantly Central Asian DNA. The SCO is Pakistan’s natural platform. The enlargement of SCO will set in motion, a new era of cooperative ventures in the region. It will neutralize the negative and destabilizing influences of the Extra- territorial Powers and their Proxies, who have bequeathed to the Region only miseries, destruction and violence over the past decades.

With Pakistan and India signing on to the SCO Charter, it will be a ‘good omen’ for building peace and security in the Extended Euro Asiatic region. Pakistan is rightly called the ‘Zipper State of Euro Asia’, by Russian Strategist Andrew Korybko. Hopefully in future, the SCO could help establish a ‘Common Market’. What will be needed is to bring down barriers of all kinds on travel, job and residences for the region’s youthful population by opening up the heart of Euro Asiatic Continent. It will greatly benefit all the Member States in the region. Pakistan has historic and cultural relations with the people of Central Asia and beyond. Pakistan will work together with the fellow Member States against the forces of Extremism, Fundamentalism and Terrorism to usher in an era of Tolerance, Peaceful Co-existence, Cooperation and Collaboration. All the Member States should be committed to the SCO Charter in letter and spirit, and be prepared to overcome all differences for the greater good.

The people of Pakistan are grateful to the Chinese people for their consistent and steadfast support to the application of Pakistan for the full membership of SCO. Pakistan has a diplomatic presence in the capitals of all the SCO Member States. Pakistan will share with the fellow SCO Member States its own experiences, strengths in nation building and economic revival for the achievement of the goals and principles of the SCO Charter. It is in the long term interest of all the Member States to overcome their ‘contradictions’ and work instead on their ‘Positives’. The success of SCO is bound to attract to its fold, other influential Powers in the neighbourhood and beyond, becoming in due course the world’s most powerful regional grouping. It is hence necessary that the Member States utilize their ‘best minds and resources’ in the service of goals and ideals of SCO, which must establish its permanent Headquarters and Country Liaison Offices. I believe that the SCO will contribute to the regional and international peace, stability a lot, and promote the development of regional and global economic.



（The author is director of Chinese Studies Centre under the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, National University of Sciences and Technology of Pakistan）

