The social mandate of the Head of State, Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, is still running

Trump’s biggest FP challenge will be to prevent India becoming communist country post demonetization While making his New Year Address at the beginning of 2016, the Head of State set the priorities of the governmental action for the year that has just ended. "We must keep on looking for the best living conditions for the whole People of Togo while increasing efforts so as to meet the legitimate social requirements which are constantly increasing ", so H. E. Faure E. GNASSINGBE, underlining in passing, the necessity to reinforce the social protection for the most vulnerable people while increasing the initiatives already in progress in field of health insurance, monetary transfers, youth employment and inclusive finance.



Because, if Togo has registered a sustained growth as far as the economy is concerned for some years, it was necessary to engage policies allowing a real and shared prosperity for the population as a whole.



The action of the Head of State within the scope of his social five-year mandate is presented in various thematic going from the economy to the culture while passing by diplomacy, agriculture....







I / Diplomacy for Development







Over 2016, the Head of State made several trips, most of them being within the scope of the relationship of cooperation and friendship between Togo and the countries visited. However, these trips were especially motivated by the willingness of the President of Republic to accelerate the economic development of Togo.







A - Official trips with economic implications







Anxious to meet the multiple expectations of the People of Togo at the social level, the President of Republic made two important trips during the past year and these trips were crowned by the signing of various conventions.







From 29th of May to June 2nd , Faure GNASSINGBE was in China. He signed loans agreements or debts release. Togo therefore enjoyed more than CFA 75 billion from China so as to finance its projects. During the stay of the Head of State, China especially announced the partial annulment of the foreign debt of Togo up to December 31, 2015. It also announced the concession of a grant amounting of CFA 18 billion for the development of agriculture in Togo.







At a moment when a demographic boom is noted in Lomé, the Head of State took seriously the problem of the housing and the urban development to heart. Hence, during this trip, the President of Republic succeeded in convincing the Chinese authorities about the importance of the project of the construction of 50,000 public housings which started in 2014. As result, a convention has been signed with the Poly Group Enterprise for the construction of 10,000 public housings.







The other important trip of the Head of State took place from 8 to 13 of June in Germany. This 5-days official visit allowed the President of Republic to sign important economic agreements with Germany. During his stay, Faure GNASSINGBE got an engagement of nearly €50 millions. This financial engagement has been distributed between projects of financial cooperation and technical cooperation over the period of 2016-2017. The financial and technical contributions which the Head of State succeeded in getting from Germany are aiming at sustaining the priority actions of the Government, notably the social needs expressed by the population.







During the stay of the Head of State, Germany committed itself to support the sector of the energy in Togo up to € 10 millions. The agreement signed by the Head of State with the German authorities will allow Togo to reinforce the priority sectors such as the professional training with €12.5millions and the sector of health with €6 millions. Germany offered an envelope of € 13 millions to Togo in order to finance the ongoing process of decentralization. Besides the assistance amounting to €15 millions for financing the program of backing the country tracks, Germany committed itself to achieve infrastructures and facilities for sport activities in different townships of Togo.







From 7 -11th of August, the Head of State made a State visit to Israel. Faure GNASSINGBE exchanged with the highest authorities of the country on issues relating to security, energy, health and agriculture. The trip of the Head of State also concerns other sectors such as education and the higher education. Technology, digital economy, the community development, security, social protection, promotion of women and their integration into the development were also subjects of the exchanges between Faure GNASSINGBE and the Israeli authorities. During his stay, the Head of State drew his inspiration from the successes of the Hebrew state to reinforce his social mandate.







Finally, the Head of State confirmed the commitment of Togo to be present at the big Rendezvous and to give his opinion on issues our planet is facing. As for the fight against the climate changes, Togo signed the agreement of Paris. Consequently, the Head of State took part to the 22nd UN Conference on climate changes (COP22) held in Marrakech from 7-18th of November under the theme: COP22, COP D’ACTION ". During his Moroccan stay, Faure GNASSINGBE also took part to the Summit of the African Heads of State, which was organized in margin of the COP 22 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI. The President of Republic took part in the high-level meeting of the African Heads of state concerning the African initiative on the renewable Energies (I.A.E.R). The Head of State took part to those meeting because he is conscious that the development of Togo also depends on the consideration of these issues concerning international interest.











B – Lome: African diplomatic crossroads







The capital city of Togo was the point of several international meetings during the past year. Notably the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on security, safety and development held on 10-15th of October.







1 - The Maritime safety summit







The Extraordinary Summit on Maritime Security, Safety and Development in Africa took place from October 10-15, 2016 in Lomé. This international meeting ended with the adoption of the charter of Lomé on Maritime Security.







The beginning of this important international meeting hosted by Togo from 10-15th of October has been marked by the side activities of the extraordinary session. These so called SIDE EVENTS, started on October 10th on the esplanade of the Convention Center of Lomé. The Prime Minister Selom Klassou was the one who represented the President of Republic during the opening ceremony. The Head of Government launched the side activities and inaugurated the village of partners in presence of the Foreign Minister, Robert Dussey, and several members of the Government. The President of the National Assembly, Dama Dramani was also there and also M. Carlos Lopes, Vice UN Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa.







The SIDE EVENTS were a space where specialists committed for Africa suggested tracks of thought about actions to take on within the scope of implementing the African integrated Strategy for seas and oceans by 2050 (AIM 2050 strategy). This happened through various exchanges around round tables and various presentations of know-how and modern technologies. On the whole, 3000 m2 have been reserved for conference rooms and the stands of exhibition which welcomed about forty Togolese and foreign exhibitors. As for the village of partners, it allowed foreign Enterprises and institutions to present their activities, their know-how and their latest innovations. It is an environment which also offered opportunities of direct contacts thanks to the visits of delegations which took place.







During four days, internationally renowned African and foreign experts, representatives of international organizations and the enterprises of the sector, suggested concrete actions in the interest of the development of the continent and it was centered on various themes.







On October 15, the conference of the African Heads of State proceeded to the final adoption of the charter of Lomé on the Maritime Security. The Capital City of Togo became therefore the historical place of the adoption of this strategic document for Maritime Security in Africa.







2 - Other meetings held in Lomé







Besides the summit on Maritime Security, Lomé also hosted other meetings such as the 6th forum on hotel investments in Africa from June 21 – 22; the national forum on female leadership on August 2. In 2016 the Capital City of Togo also hosted the 11th yearly conference of the alliance of democratic liberals for Europe, the Pacific, Africa and the Caribbean (ALDEPAC) from 11-13th of November.







3 - The Authorities met.







Either in Lomé or outside, the exchanges between the Head of State and his hosts especially were about the development of Togo and the implementation of various social projects.



In margin of the 71st Ordinary Session of the UN General assembly, the Head of State had conversed with several personalities. During his stay in New York, Faure GNASSINGBE granted an audience to the Belgian Prime minister, Charles Michel at the UN Headquarter. They exchanged views on the relationship of cooperation between Belgium and Togo. The Head of State also met the Minister of External Relations of Argentina, Susana Malcorra, who was candidate in the election for the Secretary General of the UN. The later exchanged with the President of Republic on international issues. The discussions were also about a likely cooperation between Argentina and the continent, but especially between the South American country and Togo.







In October, the President of Republic met the Ethiopian Prime minister Hailemariam DESSALEGN in Addis-Ababa. In November 2016, Faure GNASSINGBE conversed with several personalities including the retiring UN Secretary General, Mr. Ban Ki MOON. It was on the occasion of the 22nd UN Conference of the Convention on the climate changes (COP22).







II / A political action oriented towards the priorities of the social five-year mandate







Re-elected in 2015, the Head of State placed his action for the five-year term 2015-2020 under the seal of social action. "Our priority will be (during the year 2016) the mobilization of increased resources and means aiming at offering a better access to the infrastructures and to the primary services, at improving the access of youth to employment and creating better conditions of life for our fellow citizens", said Faure GNASSINGBE on January 12, 2016 while receiving the New Year’s Greetings from the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Togo. A promise kept thank notably to the communal emergency development Program (PUDC) and to the actions undertaken within the scope of the grass-root development.







A - Communal Emergency Development Program (PUDC)







1. Genesis







The Communal Emergency Development Program (PUDC) is a plan Approved on January 13, 2016 during the Cabinet meeting. It is aiming at offering to the vulnerable rural and semi-urban populations who represent ca. 62% of the population, social primary services while involving local actors in the economic and social development of their locality.







It is made up of four major sections including the development the primary socio-economic infrastructures, the improvement of institutional capacities of national and local actors, the development of the rural entrepreneurship and the creation of a system of geo-location of infrastructures. The PUDC strives to bring closer the needs of the most resourceless population in matters of health, social facilities, and promotion of employment or agriculture. Claiming to really be inclusive, several Ministers and experts went through the whole territory to collect the opinions and the needs of the populations.







Referring to the big lines of the SCAPE (Strategy of Accelerated Growth and Promotion of Employment) of Togo, the initiative plans the building of at least 1,600 classrooms (per year), the continuation of electrification in rural area in all administrative centers of cantons and the building of 5,000 social housing per year between 2015 and 2020. The program will also encourage a better access to health care in poor surroundings through the improvement of infrastructures and facilities.







In the same perspective, the Government plans to extend the program of monetary transfers to the benefit of pregnant women of at least 3 months, of mothers and guardians of children from 0 to 24 months as well as the mothers and guardians of children from 24 to 59 months of age who suffer from severe and acute malnutrition. Activities generating incomes will also be developed by the community’s associations or groupings of women and youngsters of the targeted zones.







This project which is supported by UNDP for an estimated total amounting to in CFA 155,147,034,112 over 3 years including more of 12% starting from 2016, will be carried out over the period of 2016-2018. "Togo made many efforts at the level of substantial economic growth by ca. 5 to 6%. However, despite this growth rate, social sectors were relatively a little privileged but in reality there are zones and categories of populations that have not benefitted from this growth" said Mrs. Khardiata Lo diaye, Representative resident of the UNDP in Togo during the signature in Lomé on February 23 of the formal agreement between her and Mr. Adji Oteth Ayassor, Minister in charge of Economy and Finances.







The program is aiming at:







- Meaningfully improving the living conditions of populations living in areas with poor conditions with regards to primary socio-economic infrastructures.



- Reducing social inequalities through targeted interventions in the communities.



- Correcting the unbalance between the different regions concerning infrastructures.



- Developing and implementing a system of geo-location, follow-up-assessment of infrastructures and facilities achieved in the communities.







2. Components







The PUDC consists of four main components:







Components 1: Development of primary infrastructures and socio-economic facilities







To reinforce the access of the populations to the primary infrastructures and socio-economic facilities: water and purification, school buildings, health stations, rural tracks, prefectural and cantonal markets etc.



Components 2: reinforcement of institutional capabilities of national and local actors



Develop technical, organizational capabilities so as to offer quality services,







Components 3: Development of Rural entrepreneurship



Reinforce the productivity of the rural populations; increase agricultural production through the access to the techniques of production and processing, and the facilitation of the access to financial services.







Components 4: Development of a system and geo-location of infrastructures



- Develop and set up a system of follow-up-assessment-geo-location being able to inform about the progress of the program and serve as social guide for the government.



- Creation of a national data base on primary socio-economic infrastructures and facilities.







3. Main realizations







Within the setting of the implementation of the Communal Development emergency Program, the President of Republic, H.E. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE officially launched on Monday, November 21, 2016 in Guerin-Kouka - prefecture of Dankpen - the building works of 406 km long rural tracks in Kara Region. The ceremony which was coupled with the laying of the fundament stone of the prefectural market of Guerin-Kouka, took place in presence of several personalities including the Representative of the UN Program for Development in Togo, Mrs. Khardiata Lo NDIAYE, and the Chief of the Japanese cooperation in Togo, Mr. Yasushi Namba.







In Guerin-Kouka, four rural tracks will connect the localities of Alloum-Broukou-Namon (20km); Namon-GuérinKouka (25km); GuérinKouka-Kidjaboum (20km); Kidjaboum-Katchamba (14,7km).







After Guerin-Kouka, Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE also officially proceeded to the launching on December 1st, 2016 in Tchamba - prefecture of Tchamba- (about 375 km of Lomé), of the works of construction of 68 km long tracks.



Besides the rural tracks, the Prefecture of Tchamba and the Central Region will be equipped in 2016 with important socio-communal infrastructures in the fields of hydraulics, education, health and energy. Among these realizations, the PUDC will construct a Medico-Social Center in Koussountou, a high school in Affosala Copé and also the Agricultural planning zone of Kambolé.







It is necessary to specify that all works of rural tracks have started in the five regions of Togo. The process for the selection of the enterprises for the construction of the school and sanitary infrastructures also have gone forward and the PUDC signed an agreement with the ANADEB for an amount of 2,1 billions for the construction of the primary socio-collective infrastructures (market warehouse , public latrines etc.)







B - The Grass root Development







1. The financial inclusion







Over 135,000 other people benefitted from the three products of FNFI – in this case the APSEF, AGRISEF and AJSEF; thus increasing the number of beneficiaries of FNFI up to over 700, 000 since its launching in January 2014. This year again, ca. 217,000 credits have been renewed.







2. The promotion of youth and youth employment







The arrangements of FAIEJ, PRADEB and ANVT allowed the creation of more than 8,300 long lasting jobs, especially for young people.

11,400 temporary jobs have been created, mainly through highly intensive workforce;

5830 youngsters benefitted from the supports in terms of training, facilities and financings of PRADEB and FAIEJ;

Ca. 2400 new volunteers have been mobilized by the National agency of Voluntary work;

550 enterprises have been created by young people with the assistance of FAIEJ and the PRADEB;

Socio-educational activities have been organized and 50 000 young people have been involved.

The President launched the program of support to the employability and to the insertion of young people in flourishing sectors for an amount of CFA 12 billions financed by the BAD. This innovative program strives to create 20.000 jobs.





3. Promoting the handicraft







1600 masters craftsmen have been trained in entrepreneurship and in others thematic techniques.

500 craftsmen took part in different national and international fairs with the view of promoting and developing the craft products.





4. Improvement of the setting and the conditions of life of the basic communities







390 socio-community’s and economic infrastructures have been set up, notably: 153 school buildings, 58 boring, 120 shopkeepers’ infrastructures, 6 outlaying care units, etc.;

1400 groupings have been assisted for income generating Activities;

1900 committees of grass root development (CDB) have been reinforced for their structuring;

88 000 pupils benefitted from hot meal within the setting of school food;

20 700 people have benefited from the project of monetary transfers;





5. Reinforcement of the social protective nets



· Creation of more than 11.400 temporary jobs thanks to high intensity workforce



· 88.000 pupils benefitted from hot meal within the setting of the project school meals ..



· 20.700 people have benefited from the project of monetary transfers



· 11.400 temporary jobs thanks to high intensive workforce







III / Other domains of the governmental action







The year 2016 allowed the Government of Togo to reinforce its development actions in several sectors. Under the impulse of the Head of State, different actions have been set in motion in order to allow Togo settle deeper into the emergence.







A - Agriculture







The National Program of Agricultural Investment and Agricultural Security (PNIASA) allowed the Togolese farmers to have different facilities allowing them to improve their output. The findings of a report of the World Bank experts who were on mission in Togo have been presented in last December. The mission in charge of assessing the different projects of the PNIASA permitted to note that the realization of the program succeeded in leading to satisfactory results. Thus, the corn and rice production distinctly increased since the setting up of PNIASA. A rise of 80% for corn and 19% for rice.







More again, the National Program of Agricultural Investment and Agricultural Security permitted the creation of new jobs. With a Financing up to CFA 600 billions, PNIASA encouraged the creation of wealth in agriculture. Its achievement was a success despite some difficulties noted on the ground. This program which has been initiated by the Head of State, allowed Togo to restart the agricultural sector. Under the leadership of the President of Republic, Togo intends to come to a commercial agriculture. Units of transformation will be therefore created in partnership with the private sector.







Other projects such as the Project in support to the Agricultural Sector (PASA) also registered a success. In October 2016, within the scope of the world day of struggle against poverty, the Representative of the World Bank could note the success of PASA on the ground and didn't hide his satisfaction. The program launched five years ago reinforced the social mandate of the Head of State. Indeed, the project permits to assist the farmers in the use of new methodologies of culture, the diversification of food crops and exports products, the improvement of the production processes, and the system post harvest; but also the transfer and distribution of technology.







End August, the Government initiated a campaign of distribution of fertilizer to several farmers through mobile phone. The aim is to reinforce the potentialities of the agricultural sector and to create conditions favorable to the rapid growth of the agricultural sector. The project of distribution of Fertilizers which is called AgriPME has been initiated by the Ministry of Digital Economy with the partnership of the Ministry of Agriculture, Breeding and hydraulics. The campaign is aiming at finding a solution for areas using less improved fertilizers. It was in line with an agricultural policy that should guarantee a sufficient availability of fertilizers in order to increase the agricultural productivity and to double the production which is necessary for the processing units which will be set up.







B - The infrastructures







The year 2016 registered new inaugurated infrastructures in Togo. Their construction is in the line with the continuation of the policy of the Head of State regarding the big works. This policy is aiming at repackaging the picture of Togo through the construction of roads, hotels and airports infrastructures. This is how, the Head of State inaugurated in April 2016 the new airport Terminal of Lomé. The infrastructure meets the expectations and has since propelled Togo in the era of the airport modernity. On a surface of 21000 square meters, the new terminal of the airport of Lomé shelters an airport building, a parking for planes, a taxiway and a zone of freight. Compared with the former facilities, this new infrastructure is equipped with a broad band connection and the telescopic footbridges. Other big infrastructure inaugurated is the Radisson Blue Hotel of "2February". This impressive hotel being the symbol of the years of radiance of Togo on the international stage, shelters nearly all important events organized in the Togolese capital city.







C - Security







In a region of Africa in the grip of terrorism and the growing insecurity, Togo continues to take the necessary measures to avoid being among the victims. So, some steps are taken to counter any terrorist acts. The Togolese Armed Forces are spread out all over the country and always assure the security of the population.







D - Health







Togo has developed a new national plan of sanitary development that covers a period of 7 years (2016-2022). This new plan is the continuation of another plan that allowed Togo to register several progresses, notably in the struggle against the HIV/AIDS, the maternal and neonatal mortality, the infantile and infant-juvenile mortality, the struggle against malaria and tuberculosis. The new plan covers struggle against the maternal and neonatal mortality, the transmissible and non-transmissible illnesses, the emerging illnesses, the governance and emergency aspects.







Togo reinforced its actions in the struggle against the HIV/AIDS. Campaigns of testing have been initiated. They contributed in reinforcing the actions of prevention of transmission of the HIV among the populations through advice followed by the testing of HIV. The three national strategic plans of struggle against AIDS which are developed and implemented under the coordination of CNLS-IST permitted Togo to get again meaningful results in the struggle against the illness. The current new plan of struggle is centered on three points: increasing the reduction of the new infection of HIV, the acceleration of global medical care of People Living with the HIV (PVVIH) and the improvement of governance. This plan is estimated at ca. 89 billions and allowed the authorities to fix strategic orientations relating to the needs in terms of service offers in order to inflect the evolution of HIV for a long time in the country.







E - The Digital economy







Digital Economy is one of the most viewed departments of the Government in Togo. Because close to 5 millions of the Togolese citizens have a subscription to the mobile telephone and 500 000 people subscribed to the internet broad band connection. In 2016, projects of the department entered in their operational phase, with results expected for the general public in 2017.







Within the scope of the E-Government project, the Government organized, through the Ministry of Post and digital Economy, some sessions of information and awareness for central points of Ministries and institutions of the Republic. This project which is initiated by the Government is aiming at modernizing the Togolese administration in the field of the technologies of information and communication, and at bringing the administration closer to the citizens. The E-Government project is also part of the democratization policy of the digital tool.







Togo also benefitted from the West-African Regional Program of Development of Infrastructures and communication (WARCIP) which is aiming at improving the internet connectivity, decreasing the prices of Internet access and setting up an environment which is favorable for the sector of the digital economy.







The WARCIP is financed by the World Bank for an amount of CFA 15 billions. Within this setting, the Government adopted a decree relating to the creation, assignment and organization of the Society of Digital Infrastructures. The SIN which is a State-owned company, will detain strategic assets of the sector of telecommunications and new technologies of information.







Still in the sector of Digital Economy, the Government progressively integrates technologies of information and communication in schools with the view of making the digital tool more accessible in the school environment. The government therefore initiated an «integration of information and communication technologies (TIC) and the development of the digital environments of work (ENT) in schools in Togo ".







This year, the Head of State also officially launches the ‘’e-village’’ project. "E-Village" is a project initiated by the President of Republic and implemented by the Ministry of Post and Digital Economy, the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Local Collectivities. It permitted to equip 4300 chiefs of village and cantons with a cell phone, a Sim card and a monthly telephonic credit.







Similar for the public Wifi launched in November by the Minister of Post and Digital Economy. The project is in line with the willingness of the State to open a broad band Internet connection for the whole national territory. Government kept its promise to fight against the digital exclusion in Togo. The objective is: ‘’ no citizen should be more than 5 kilometers far from a broad band Internet access point". The public Wifi service allows increasing the rate of access to the TICS in Togo and facilitating the fluidity of internet connection at low costs for the populations.







F - Decentralization







On the issue of Decentralization, the Head of State and his Government wish to progressively bring the administration closer to every Togolese citizen. Several workshops have been initiated to this end during the year. Upon the initiative of the Government with the financial support of UNDP, these workshops have been crowned by a national meeting organized in December. The workshop has been chaired by the Minister of the Territorial Administration, representing the President of Republic.







Over 200 delegates from various horizons took part in this symposium. The meeting registered the involvement of the Representatives of political parties, of the private sector, of the technical and financial partners, of the traditional chefs, Prefects, the representatives of the decentralized territorial collectivities, of the large training institutions as well as experts.







Several communications have been made during the works of this national workshop. They allowed the participants to harmonize their vision and their understanding of the thematic of decentralization. Among others, the communications were centered on "decentralization and the inter-communality"; the" expertise of local collectivities and the system of financing the decentralization" or again the" setting up of decentralization and lessons learned; the modes of financing". The Minister of the Territorial Administration, Payadowa BOUKPESSI, drew up the inventory and outlined the main orientations of the road map for the decentralization and the local elections in Togo".







The national workshop was the opportunity for the actors to share views and to think about the difficulties met in the setting up of decentralization in some countries, the stages of expertise transfer towards the collectivities, the lessons learned and the challenges in the effectiveness of decentralization. Several decisions have been taken at the end of the workshop.







G - The environment







Togo continued its efforts towards struggling against the climate changes. The signature of the Agreements of Paris by the Head of State Faure Gnassingbé is a proof of it. For the preservation of the ozone layer, Togo, like many other developing countries, also won the bet of eliminating the most harmful substances from the Ozone layer, notably the CFC or chlorofluorocarbons while the developed countries stopped their production.







The national plan of adaptation to the climate changes (PNACC) and the first National Forest Assessment (IFN) have been presented. The two documents are aiming at facilitating the fight against the climate changes in Togo. The results of the IFN indicated that the forest resources cover 24.24% in Togo. The IFN and the national plan of adaptation to the climate changes (PNACC) will allow Togo to reinforce its actions of adaptation, to guarantee the means of subsistence for a long time and to increase the capacity of adaptation of the populations who are extensively depending on the forest resources. Togo especially makes efforts to have its forest increased up to 30% by 2050.







H - Sports







At the sporty level, the qualification of the Eperviers du Togo for CAN competition in Gabon 2017 was the result of the efforts of all actors of the Togolese football as well as the efforts of the State which is keeping on cleaning the sporty environment in Togo.







Indeed, since the successful course of the preliminary games of the CAN and of the World Cup 2006 resulting in the qualification for the two competitions, the Togolese football didn't stop experiencing some crises. This crossing of the desert has been marked by repetitive quarrels in the different Executive Committees which followed one another at the head of the Togolese Federation of Football and a slowing down of the sporty activities at the national level. Henceforth, Togo seems to say adieu to these difficult moments since the involvement of the State in the definitive regulation of the crisis.







The Government has indeed - via the Ministry of Sports – called the FIFA for assistance so as to set up a committee of normalization during a transitory period. This committee fully played its roles in record time with expected results. The election of the current Executive Committee of the FTF has since then marked a new era of the Togolese football. The State committed itself to assist the FTF in its activities. As in March 2016, the qualification of Togo for the CAN 2017 became compromising because of the mitigated results, the first Togolese Authorities of Togo, starting with the Head of State, judged unacceptable the ritual going on and which could lead to believe that Togo will not attend the CAN 2017 after the one of 2015. The State decided to call for the services of an experienced trainer capable to raise the challenge which was standing out on the horizon.







The signature of the agreement with Claude Le Roy in last April was a personal decision of the Head of State. Togo succeeded in qualifying for the CAN.







The State had decided to assist the FTF in the progress of the first division championship including last season going back to 4 years, and the one of second division. To this end, CFA 320 millions were allocated to the clubs of D1 and D2 by the FTF supported by the state.







I - The Culture and the Civic Training







The past year has been marked by the adoption of the bill on the status of the artist by the National Assembly. This adoption allowed Togo to have a legislative setting encouraging a better regulation of the domain of the artistic creation and innovation.







At another level, the Ministry of the Civic Training also organized several meetings aiming at training actors who can contribute to make every Togolese citizen aware about the necessity to behave as a citizen. All over the year 2016, many Togolese people came out every first Saturday of the month to clean the country. These citizen days initiated by the Government have been favorably welcomed by the population. The aim for the Togolese authorities is to instill civic values to the population.







IV / Perspectives for 2017







For the New Year, the leitmotif of the Government remains the ACTION; an action that should allow Togo to record good results as regards to the economic growth; a growth that is of benefit to all social layers. Finally at the political level, the priority remains the permanent dialogue with the view of a consensus on the main topics, reforms, decentralization, local elections...











A - Economy







The speech by the Minister of Economy and Finances on December 27, 2016 during the adoption of the State budget for 2017 summarizes the program of the Government’s action. The law on finances 2017 balancing in returns and in expenses by CFA 1,227.4 billions permits to keep on consolidating the mobilization of internal returns, while assuring the progressive widening of the fiscal plate in order to loosen the vise on the enterprises and to allow the private sector to fully play it’s role ".







The government granted a decrease of 1% of the tax rate for companies and has exonerated and/or applied a moderate tax rate for primary consumption products in order to fight against the "expensive living conditions". The Government will also resort to the private public partnership (PPP) for the implementation of the projects of infrastructures for a better mastery of the indebtedness level.







The economic policy will continue with a program of extending the financial reforms with the assistance of the IMF. This program will permit a better mastery of the debt, an increased mobilization of resources for managing investments in important domains, an optimal management of the State budget and a more increased stringency in operating the expenses. All these efforts call for the contribution and the solidarity of all Ministers of the Government.







B - Social Actions







2017 should allow the Government to carry on with the policies in favor of the poorest social layers. 46.8% of expenses of the 2017’s budget are oriented towards the social sectors notably, the education, health, the primary socio-economic development and agriculture, water and the rural electrification. In the same order of idea, the tax policy dedicates several exonerations and reductions of taxes on the primary products, while lowing the TVA from 18% to 10% on most products.







The continuation of PUDC should allow building schools, health centers, drinking water and purification points, roads, rural tracks... The program will permit the realization of agricultural hydro facilities, storage and processing infrastructures for the agricultural products, the rural electrification thanks to all sources of energy... "The government is determined to create an environment which favors the acceleration of the economic growth and, by ricochet, the noticeable reduction of the poverty of the most vulnerable populations of our country thanks to the social investments provided for in this law of finances", Sani Yaya indicated before the members of Parliament on December 27, 2016.







C - Politics







There is no election in 2017 in Togo. Nevertheless, 2017 is a year of preparation for at least one deadline: the legislative election of 2018. An intense political activity must therefore be considered at the level of political parties, organizations of the civil society etc. The government guarantees the free exercise of political liberties of the citizens in accordance with the legislative and authorized arrangements in force.







All measures in favor of a peaceful political climate are taken, with notably the continuation of dialogue between the actors. The recommendations of the national workshop on the reforms organized from 11-15 of July 2016 by the High Commissioner for Reconciliation and for the Reinforcement of National Unity (HCRRUN) should be taken in account by the government.







As for decentralization and local elections, the Government will pay a particular attention to the findings of the national workshop on decentralization held at the beginning December 2016 in Lomé. "The general report of this meeting will allow the Government to translate the proposals into facts and organize the program within the time limit in the absolute interest of the nation ", so had indicated the Minister of Territorial Administration, Mr. Payadowa Boukpessi.







Until a date is fixed for the local elections, the State will set all in motion for the financing of local collectivities or for the transfer of expertise. CFA 4 billions will be released to this effect so as to ensure the smooth progress of the process.







The main challenge for Togo in 2017 is the struggle against poverty of the underprivileged people. This year, the Government will continue the mobilization of resources to finance the actions of enterprises within the setting of the struggle against the precariousness in the country. Young people are the main target of the development policies of the Government. Because, like its neighbors of West Africa, Togo must face an extremely young people among its population with the difficulties that can be generated. Automatically, the actions in favor of education, professional training and the employment of young people will be reinforced.



