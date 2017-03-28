Theresa May signe la lettre du Brexit, l'Ecosse veut un référendum d'indépendance

Autres articles
Theresa May a signé mardi la lettre qui sera remise mercredi à Bruxelles pour déclencher le divorce avec l'Union européenne tandis que les députés écossais autorisaient leur Première ministre Nicola Sturgeon à demander à Londres...
Source : http://www.romandie.com/news/Theresa-May-signe-la-...
