When: 27th – 28th June 2017 at 09:00am Where: Medium Conference Hall – African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The PRC will be officially opened by the Chairperson of the PRC, with welcome remarks by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, followed by a group photo of the Ambassadors with the Members of the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...