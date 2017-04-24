Three Months, Still No Word on Disappeared South Sudanese Men

Autres articles
-
First human rights trainings held inside detention centres in Libya since 2014
-
Blocks B1 and B2 Open for Direct Negotiation following Collapse of Talks with Companies (Total E & P, Tullow Oil Plc and KUFPEC)
-
Innovate Ventures Re-Runs Successful Tech Accelerator for Somali Start-ups
-
25 million children out of school in conflict zones – UNICEF
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
Three months, 90 days, more than two thousand hours without news of Dong Samuel Luak, a well-known South Sudanese activist, and Aggrey Idris, an opposition official, who [disappeared](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8-%3b0%3f5-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&RI=4368207&Preview=False&DistributionActionID=126701&Action=Follow+Link) off the streets of Nairobi on January 23 and 24.… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/three-months-still-no-word-on-di...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...