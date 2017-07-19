Three outstanding African innovations walk away with IPA 2017 total cash prize of US$150 000

The sixth edition of the coveted Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) ([http://InnovationPrizeForAfrica.org](http://innovationprizeforafrica.org/)) culminated with a bang as the African Innovation Foundation (AIF) ([www.AfricanInnovation.org](http://www.africaninnovation.org/)) awarded three more African innovators for their incredible innovations. Out of the total of over 2500 applications, 10 nominees… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/three-outstanding-african-innovations-walk-away-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...