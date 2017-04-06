Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
English News

Ties that matter to the world


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Avril 2017

As President Xi Jinping visits the US this week, the Global Times reviews different aspects of the bilateral ties.


Global Times, People’s Daily

Ties that matter to the world
The People's Republic of China and the US established diplomatic relations in 1979. They are both members of UN Security Council, G20, APEC and various other international groups and have agreed to work together on addressing their common interests such as the North Korean nuclear issue, the Syrian civil war, climate change and maintaining global economic stability. As President Xi Jinping visits the US this week, the Global Times reviews different aspects of the bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping's quotes on the Sino-US relationship 

