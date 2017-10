Statistics make a crucial contribution to good governance in modern democracy, assisting in the formulation and evaluation of policies, among others, hence safeguards should be put in place to protect statisticians, South Africa’s Statistician-General, Pali Lehohla, said on Monday. In a keynote address to the 6th Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange (SDMX) conference in Addis […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...