Total and Worldline Partner with African Fintech InTouch to Support Deployment of Guichet Unique, an Innovative Digital Solution for Retail Networks

Total ([www.Total.com](http://www.total.com/)) and Worldline [Euronext: WLN] ([www.Worldline.com](http://www.worldline.com/)) signed binding technological, commercial and financing agreements with African fintech InTouch ([www.InTouchgroup.net](http://www.intouchgroup.net/)) on July 13, 2017. Under the agreements, Total and Worldline will support the deployment of the Guichet Unique solution in eight… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/total-and-worldline-partner-with-african-fintech...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...