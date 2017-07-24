Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Total et Worldline s’associent avec la Fintech africaine InTouch pour accompagner le déploiement du « Guiche t Unique », une solution digitale innovante destinée aux réseaux de distribution


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Le 13 juillet 2017, Total ([www.Total.com](http://www.total.com/)) et Worldline [Euronext : WLN] ([www.Worldline.com](http://www.worldline.com/)) ont signé des accords commerciaux, de financement et de coopération technologique les engageant avec la Fintech africaine InTouch ([www.InTouchgroup.net](http://www.intouchgroup.net/)). Aux termes de ces accords, Total et Worldline accompagneront le déploiement… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/total-and-worldline-partner-with-african-fin...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/07/2017

Tchad : L'AJPDAR épouse l'idée d'un Etat unitaire fortement décentralisé

Tchad : L'AJPDAR épouse l'idée d'un Etat unitaire fortement décentralisé

Baccalauréat : Trois tentatives de fraude aux épreuves écrites à Bébedjia Baccalauréat : Trois tentatives de fraude aux épreuves écrites à Bébedjia 23/07/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Plusieurs nominations à l'Etat-major des armées

24/07/2017

Tchad : Un général nommé à la tête du renseignement extérieur

24/07/2017

La tête du chef de Boko Haram mise à prix par l'armée du Nigéria

24/07/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Ahmat Yacoub Invité de la télévision tchadienne dimanche à 22h
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/06/2017 - Info Alwihda

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse 23/06/2017 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 17/07/2017 - Aliou TALL

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! 13/07/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/07/2017 - Parti Le MoDeL

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi 30/06/2017

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.