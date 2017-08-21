









REACTION Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 22 Août 2017 modifié le 22 Août 2017 - 07:32

Bengaluru, India

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- Only by resorting to Americanism, Trump can succeed in Afghanistan (ii)- Trump should not forget that UN is on US soil (iii)- Trump should understand problem of Islamic societies (iv)- Without IPP no Muslim country can be brought to normalcy (v)- UN Human rights enforcement mechanism will be needed urgently especially in Asia (vi)- USA & Allies can easily come out of Afghanistan victoriously if AF becomes part of USFSDSAARC (vii)- Trump should not expect merely civilian support from India (viii)- Trump should leave peace in Afghanistan mainly to Indian military and others (part of UNPKF and UNEC) (ix)- USA should support ally India by containing China through UNJC and retrieve of PoK by India (x)- USA should also persuade India to mobilize $ ~ 16 Trillion State capital



---Anybody who knows anything about USA knows that not only USA but rest of the world have been suffering for decades for the simple reason of betrayal of Americanism. Many previous US governments have been punching below their weight and present US President Trump is no exception. Trump’s new Afghanistan policy declared on August 21, 2017 is neither here nor there because it grossly underestimates Afghanistan problem, Islam, India and even USA. Trump has conveniently and dangerously forgotten that UN is on US soil and without updating UN, Trump will not succeed in shaping effective foreign policy of USA which ought to make USA genuinely the leader of free world. If Trump really wants to solve Afghanistan problem with honor then USA should do the following:-



(1)- Trump should not expect merely civilian support from India rather USA should leave peace in Afghanistan mainly to Indian military (part of UN Peace Keeping Force the UNPKF). Trump should know that the USA & Allies can easily come out of Afghanistan victoriously if Afghanistan becomes part of ‘United States of Federal Secular Democratic SAARC (USFSDSAARC) with or without Pakistan (initially India and Afghanistan the members of USFSDSAARC). For solving the problem in Afghanistan through India the USA should support ally India:-



(i)- By encouraging India to retrieve PoK. With hundreds of thousands of Indian military and other Indians (as part of UNPKF and UN Election Commission) in Afghanistan the retrieve of PoK will be only a matter of time and which will solve most of the terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is in context to add that in the backdrop of North Korea nuclear crises Prez Trump reportedly said on August, 10 that he wants to de-nuke the world. Entire mankind (especially human rights friendly) is waiting eagerly for Prez Trump to work for the realization of world free from nuclear WMDs.



(ii)- Because of standoff at Doklam (in Bhutan), India and China are close to war. Hence before retrieving PoK India will have to neutralize military threat from China by handing-over Indo-China border settlement to UN Judicial Commission (UNJC) as this border dispute is a legal dispute and which can easily be settled by UNJC (unlike India’s dispute with Pakistan which is a political dispute over J&K). USA / India can easily make China to accept UNJC because China, as permanent veto wielding UN member, is much more under legal obligation to settle its dispute with neighbors.



(2)- India will gladly accept such vital role in bringing bring peace, prosperity and justice to not only Afghanistan but also to rest of the world under the leadership of USA because it will give India the permanent membership of UN as aright and not by begging to different countries (as presently India is doing).



(3)- Trump should understand the problem of Islamic societies. In Muslim countries in democracy ultimately medieval thinking religious leaders of Islam gain ascendency if politics is left to the people of such countries. Hence without ‘International Political Parties’ (IPP) no Muslim country can be brought to normalcy. [Even in India (which was partitioned in 1947 on the basis of religion) the forces of Hindu communalism are gaining ground which is reflected in coming to power of PM Modi of Hindutva forces (which are communal grossly / crudely as compared to subtle communalism of Congress led governments). Hence without IPP the USFSDSAARC will also not succeed. Therefore IPPs are sine-quo-non for making human rights friendly secular democracy, a success at-least in Asia].



(4)- Merely IPPs or USFSDSAARC will not do. UN will have to develop elaborate human-rights-enforcement mechanism by replacing Optional-protocol OP-1 by Mandatory-protocol MP-1 of ICCPR at UN and where individual citizens of USFSDSAARC etc can move UN for securing his / her human rights.



(5)- Though expenses for bringing peace in Afghanistan will be borne by resources rich Afghanistan but such a gigantic political reorientation in Asia to be brought about by USA with the active support of India will require huge financial resources at the disposal of not only USA but also of India. Fortunately India can easily mobilize such vast financial resources by recovering Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ($ ~ 16 Trillion) State-capital from Income Tax as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Now-India-bound-to-get-Rs--1000-Trillion-income-tax-as-Delhi-Police-steps-in_a31456.html and http://www.newsnation.in/article/121125-news-nation-disclosure-on-blackmoney-kharabpati-farmers-take-agriculture-route-t.html



It is hoped that Prez Trump, as mentioned above, will resort to Americanism in order to bring peace, prosperity and justice to not only Afghanistan but also to rest of the world under the leadership of free world to be provided by USA.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India







Dans la même rubrique : < > Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo Ahmat Yacoub souhaite bonne fête de l’Aïd ElFitr "La crise du Pool est une crise savamment orchestrée par Denis Sassou Nguesso"