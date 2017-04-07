U.N. Agencies Commend Progress Made Against Child Malnutrition in Uganda, Urge Continued Action

Four agencies from the United Nations Network for Scaling-Up Nutrition (SUN) today congratulated Uganda for reducing the rate of stunting among its young children from 33 percent in 2011 to 29 percent in 2016. Citing results of the newly published Demographic and Health Survey 2016, the agencies particularly noted the gains made in the poorest […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...