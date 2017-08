The U.S. government, working in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Education, answered President Sisi’s recent call for a greater focus on science and technology education with a graduation ceremony on Sunday, August 20 for students from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) high schools in Maadi and 6th October City. These students are […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...