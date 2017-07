The U.S. military, in partnership with the South Africa National Defense Force, will conduct Exercise Shared Accord 2017, a command post and company-level field training exercise, July 17 – August 3. Shared Accord 17 is a U.S. Africa Command directed and U.S. Army Africa led exercise designed to assess the capacity and capability of participating […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...