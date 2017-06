On June 11 at 2:20 am Eastern Standard Time, U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike in southern Somalia. The militants were operating an al-Shabaab command and logistics node at a camp located approximately 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu in a stronghold for the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab organization. Current assessments are eight (8) al-Shabaab militants killed in […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...