On July 30 at approximately 3 p.m. Somalia local time working from actionable intelligence, the Department of Defense conducted a successful kinetic strike operation against an al-Shabaab Mogadishu Attack Network militant in Somalia, killing one (1) fighter and with no civilian casualties. The operation occurred near Tortoroow in southern Somalia. The U.S. conducted this operation […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...