The Prime Minister’s [Trade Envoy](https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/trade-envoys) to Uganda and Rwanda Lord Dolar Popat led a delegation of business representatives from the Energy Industries Council (EIC) on an oil and gas mission to Uganda. The mission was focused on seeking investment opportunities for UK companies in the oil and gas supply chain. During the 5-day mission that […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...