On 2nd August 2017, British Ambassador to Ethiopia Susanna Moorehead, signed an Energy Compact with Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity of Ethiopia H.E. Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele. The compact, which is part of the UK’s Energy Africa campaign, will support the acceleration of the off-grid solar market in Ethiopia by creating business opportunities, more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...