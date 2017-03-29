UK and Japan collaborate to stop mining in Angola

Autres articles
-
Chris Aire bat LVMH, Hublot & Co. In dans le procès de marque déposée
-
Investir en EHPAD de façon éthique
-
Hawes & Curtis habille les Northampton Saints d'un style britannique classique
-
Le principal investissement de Medical Marijuana, Inc. AXIM Biotech signe un accord sur les conditions et modalités avec la société d'API américaine pour développer un produit bioéquivalent au Marinol
-
Interrail annoncé en tant que partenaire de mobilité dans l'initiative Move2learn, Learn2move de l'UE
The Japanese demining project started on 11 August 2016 and was implemented by the NGO Norwegian People’s Aid. Its aim was to clear land mines and unexploded ordnance in the province of Malange, in the north of Angola. The UK supported the Japanese government’s work to help clear 700,000 square metres of previously hazardous land. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...