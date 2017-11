On occasion of UN Day, a reception titled “The United Nations and Egypt, Achievements and Priorities” was held to celebrate 72 years of partnership. The event took place under the auspices of H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sameh Shoukry and the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Richard Dictus. “From 2013-2016, the UN and its […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...