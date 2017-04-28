UN Human Rights Chief to visit Ethiopia, meet national and African Union leaders, 2 – 4 May 2017

Autres articles
-
USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria
-
Le Sénégal lance le combat contre le cancer du col de l’utérus
-
Soudan du Sud : d’intenses combats aux alentours de Kodok forcent plus de 25 000 personnes à fuir sans la moindre aide humanitaire
-
South Sudan: Intense fighting around Kodok forces up to 25,000 people to flee without humanitarian support
-
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein will officially visit the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, at the invitation of the Government, from 2 to 4 May 2017. Zeid will meet Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives Abadula Gemeda and other high-ranking Ethiopian officials, to discuss the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...