In the aftermath of weeks of conflict in the Libyan coastal city of Sabratah, IOM, the UN Migration Agency is providing support to more than 14,000 migrants, previously held in numerous informal detention centres and camps and now transferred to Zuwara and an assembly point in Sabratha. Since the outbreak of the crisis in recent […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...