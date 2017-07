The UN Migration Agency (IOM) has completed the rehabilitation of 18 water wells in 12 out of 14 neighbourhoods of the Libyan city of Sabha. Those neighborhoods are: Manshiya, Mashroo’, Hajara, Aljadeed, Almahdiya, Abdelkafi, Althanawiya, Sukara, Gurda, Tyori, Nasriya, and Junga. The project, part of the IOM Community Stabilization programme “Together We Rebuild”, included the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...