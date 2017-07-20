Alwihda Info
UN and partners call for nearly $24 million in emergency aid for the Congo’s Pool region


20 Juillet 2017


United Nations, the Republic of Congo’s Government and humanitarian partners today appealed for $23.7 million to aid Congolese in the area of southern Brazzaville known as “the Pool”, where fighting and insecurity has displaced one out of every three people. “The [most pressing humanitarian needs](http://reliefweb.int/report/congo/republic-congo-pool-region-emergency-humanitarian-response-plan-138000-persons-distress)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-and-partners-call-for...

