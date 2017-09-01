UN chief welcomes release of arrested leaders in Cameroon

United Nations [Secretary-General](https://www.un.org/sg/en) António Guterres has welcomed yesterday’s release of several leaders of the English-speaking regions in Cameroon’s South West and North West as well as the dropping of all charges against them. “The Secretary-General hopes that [this positive step](https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2017-08-30/statement-attributable-spokesman-secretary-general-release-arrested)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-c...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...