UN emphasizes its commitment to support women’s empowerment in Egypt

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Meyer Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – RAK Unity Petroleum Company Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Wema Bank Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd
The month of March was an important month for women in Egypt. The commemoration of the Day of the Egyptian Women, the International Women’s Day, and the 61st global Session of the Commission on the Status of Women culminated in H.E. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s pronunciation of 2017 as the “Year of Egyptian women”. […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...