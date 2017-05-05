UN rights chief ‘concerned’ about a ‘series of crucial issues’ in Ethiopia

Autres articles
-
New Atlas shows energy potential of Africa and opportunities for investment to meet Africa’s energy needs
-
“Sports and Refugees Project” for Uganda
-
PEPFAR Approves 2017 Budget to Support South Africa’s Fight Against HIV/AIDS and TB
-
Cameroun – Nations Unies : 381 Milliards de FCFA pour l’aide au développement
-
USAID Promotes Investment in Ghanaian Agriculture
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, has expressed concern over certain human rights issues in Ethiopia, after meeting and discussing with government officials, opposition politicians and civil society representatives in the country. “During the course of my discussions I was told of legislation and policies which seemingly severely restrict […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...