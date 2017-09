Two United Nations human rights experts have expressed grave concern about the arrest of lawyer and human rights defender Ebrahim Metwally, who was captured at Cairo airport on 10 September while boarding a plane to Switzerland. Mr. Metwally, co-ordinator of the Association of the Families of the Disappeared, is also the father of Amr Ebrahim […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...