Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN study: Digitization of Kenyan farmer payments helps tackle poverty


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A [new case study](https://www.betterthancash.org/tools-research/case-studies/digitizing-agricultural-input-payments-in-rural-kenya) ([http://APO.af/v5Wxdm](http://apo.af/v5Wxdm)) by the United Nations-based [Better Than Cash Alliance](http://www.betterthancash.org/) ([www.BetterThanCash.org](http://www.betterthancash.org/)) shows how agriculture nonprofit organization [One Acre Fund](https://www.oneacrefund.org/)… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-study-digitization-of-kenyan-far...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/05/2017

Tchad : Les corporations de presse condamnent l'enlèvement et la séquestration du journaliste Boulga David

Tchad : Les corporations de presse condamnent l'enlèvement et la séquestration du journaliste Boulga David

La 5ème édition du festival international de danse Mboum bientôt au Tchad La 5ème édition du festival international de danse Mboum bientôt au Tchad 30/05/2017

Populaires

L'Ethiopie met en garde l'Egypte contre toute attaque sur le sol soudanais

31/05/2017

Tchad : Un Adjudant mortellement écrasé par un douanier, un second blessé par balles

31/05/2017

Un mouvement rebelle rallié à Khartoum grâce à la médiation du Président Déby

31/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
L'Ethiopie met en garde l'Egypte contre toute attaque sur le sol soudanais
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 25/05/2017 - GARONDE DJARMA

Organisation de l'Unité Africaine : 54 de vie, quel bilan ?

Organisation de l'Unité Africaine : 54 de vie, quel bilan ?

Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe 20/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 29/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Nasser Zefzafi, un jihadiste extrémiste marocain copie conforme du terroriste daeshiste Aboubakr Al Baghdadi

Nasser Zefzafi, un jihadiste extrémiste marocain copie conforme du terroriste daeshiste Aboubakr Al Baghdadi

Nasser Zefzafi n'a pas aberré… Mais ! Nasser Zefzafi n'a pas aberré… Mais ! 27/05/2017 - Islam al-Maghribi

REACTION - 30/05/2017 - Bienvenu MABILEMONO

"La crise du Pool est une crise savamment orchestrée par Denis Sassou Nguesso"

"La crise du Pool est une crise savamment orchestrée par Denis Sassou Nguesso"

Question à 1 shilling : Somaliland ou Issaqland ? 22/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.