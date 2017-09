UNAMID is concerned about recent allegations of improper handover of team sites in North Darfur as part of its mandated reconfiguration. The Mission would like to reiterate that as per the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2363, of 29 June, 2017, extending UNAMID’s mandate until 30 June 2018, its strategic priorities in Darfur remain the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...