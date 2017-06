On 31 May 2017, a military peacekeeper from the African Union–United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) was killed by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur State. UNAMID strongly condemns this attack, which constitutes a violation of international law. The incident has been reported to the relevant Sudanese authorities. UNAMID […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...