Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma announced the creation of a US$10 million African Young Entrepreneurs Fund, during the Youth Connekt Africa Summit co-hosted by UNCTAD and the Government of Rwanda. “I want that fund supporting African online businesses,” said Mr. Ma, who is Special Adviser to UNCTAD for Youth Entrepreneurship and Small Business. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...